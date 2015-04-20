Carl Zeiss fiscal H1 earnings down on forex hedging, R&D

FRANKFURT, April 20 (Reuters) - Carl Zeiss Meditec , a German maker of medical lenses and lasers, reported a 24 percent decline in earnings per share in the six months to March, dragged lower by currency hedging and higher ophthalmology research and development expenses.

Earnings per share fell to 0.37 euros ($0.40) in the fiscal first half, while earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) slipped 4 percent to 61 million euros, it said, citing preliminary results.

The company said it expected its EBIT margin to reach 13-15 percent in the mid-term, up from 12.2 percent in the fiscal first half.