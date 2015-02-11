FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Carl Zeiss Meditec posts less than expected rise in Q1 EBIT
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Great Britain
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
February 11, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 3 years ago

Carl Zeiss Meditec posts less than expected rise in Q1 EBIT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 11 (Reuters) - German medical technology firm Carl Zeiss Meditec reported a smaller-than-expected increase in quarterly operating profit as it spent more on research and development.

First-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) were up about 5 percent at 27.9 million euros, compared with the consensus for 29.7 million euros in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The company, whose products include lens implants for the eye and surgical microscopes, had said last month that its quarterly sales rose about 13 percent to 240 million euros. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.