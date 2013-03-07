FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
March 7, 2013 / 9:26 AM / in 5 years

Croatia, Slovenia reach deal to unblock EU accession-Croatia PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZAGREB, March 7 (Reuters) - Croatia and Slovenia have reached a deal on a 20-year old bank row, which should allow Croatia to join the European Union on July 1, as scheduled, Prime Minister Zoran Milanovic said on Thursday.

“The text of the memorandum has been agreed and I and (Slovenian Prime Minister Janez) Jansa will sign it on Monday,” Milanovic told a cabinet session broadcast on the web.

So far 22 EU members have ratified Croatia’s accession treaty and Slovenia is the only one that has not started the procedure, pending the solution on Ljubljanska Banka and its debt to Croat depositors dating from before Yugoslavia broke up in 1991. (Reporting by Zoran Radosavljevic; Editing by Toby Chopra)

