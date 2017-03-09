ZAGREB, March 9 The Croatian government expects
the management of the food concern Agrokor to take all possible
measures to improve the company's efficiency, Deputy Prime
Minister and Economy Minister Martina Dalic said on Thursday.
"We've noticed (recent) assessments by rating agencies...
The government is following developments related to Agrokor's
market standing. The owner and the management need to do
everything possible to remove the potential instabilities as
soon as possible," Dalic told Reuters.
Zagreb-based Agrokor is the biggest food producer and
retailer in the Balkans, employing almost 60,000 people across
the region with an annual revenue of some 50 billion kuna ($7
billion). It is not listed, but owns several companies that are.
Moody's and Standard&Poor's recently cut Agrokor's rating on
debt servicing and refinancing risk worries. Moody's flagged
accounting transparency concerns.
Given Agrokor's size, some analysts have voiced concern the
government might find itself forced to step in should Agrokor
fail to resolve its difficulties. One option for Agrokor could
be the sale of some of its profitable assets, they say.
Russian banks, such as Sberbank, are among its
major creditors.
Agrokor has repeatedly said in recent weeks it will continue
servicing its financial obligations regularly as before.
At the end of September last year its debt amounted to some
45 billion kuna against the capital of around 7.5 billion kuna.
The consolidated 2016 results for Agrokor concern are expected
in late March or early April.
Since mid-January the yield on Agrokor's 2020 bond has
soared to around 25 percent from around 7.5 percent.
IFR news agency earlier reported that Agrokor's debt
stemmed from an acquisition of Slovenian retailer Mercator,
which was funded with a 485 million euro deeply subordinated PIK
toggle loan in 2014.
PIK toggle notes allow companies to make interest payments
with additional debt if they are short of cash, meaning the size
of the debt can balloon if not tackled quickly.
($1 = 7.0325 kuna)
