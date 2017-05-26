FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
Russia's Sberbank: cooperation with Croatia over Agrokor "not simple"
May 26, 2017 / 1:39 PM / 3 months ago

Russia's Sberbank: cooperation with Croatia over Agrokor "not simple"

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 26 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Russian bank Sberbank said on Friday that cooperation with the Croatian government over heavily indebted food producer Agrokor was "not simple".

German Gref told reporters in Moscow that Sberbank, a major creditor to Agrokor, was not yet ready to talk about new financing for Agrokor until it had reached an agreement with the Croatian government.

Sberbank has never come across a situation where a government has interfered in a company's affairs in such a way, Gref said, adding that Sberbank was preparing to hold talks with the Croatian government next week. (Reporting by Kira Zavyalova; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)

