BRIEF-Croatia's Atlantic Grupa 2015 net 21 pct up on year
February 22, 2016 / 10:06 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Croatia's Atlantic Grupa 2015 net 21 pct up on year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZAGREB, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Atlantic Grupa, which is present in 12 European countries and exports to more than 40 markets worldwide:

* Atlantic Grupa said its 2015 sales revenue had risen 5.6 percent year-on-year to 5.4 billion kuna ($784.77 million).

* Its 2015 net profit amounts to 242.3 million kuna, or 21.1 percent up from 2014.

* The biggest revenue increase of 9.7 percent was from Serbia, whose contribution to overall revenue was 23.2 percent.

* Atlantic said its growth focus was now on developed western markets. ($1 = 6.8810 kuna) (Reporting by Igor Ilic, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
