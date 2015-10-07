Croatian banks appeal against Swiss franc loan conversions

ZAGREB, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Three Croatian banks have submitted requests to the country’s Constitutional Court to assess the legality of a law passed last month that forces banks to convert their Swiss franc loans to euros.

“We can confirm that three Croatian banks have submitted requests so far. There is no fixed timeframe for making a decision,” the Constitutional Court said in an emailed response to Reuters.

The court said that Privredna Banka Zagreb, owned by Italy’s Intesa Sanpaolo, Austria’s Raiffeisenbank and Russia’s Sberbank had filed for an assessment on whether the legal changes were in line with Croatia’s constitution.

Many households in Croatia, and other countries in eastern Europe, took out Swiss franc mortgages during a credit boom in the region in the 2000s, but have been caught out by a surge in the franc since the financial crisis, particularly this year after Switzerland scrapped its cap on the franc.

Croatia’s parliament last month approved the bill to help borrowers by converting all Swiss franc loans to euros at the rate that was in force when the loans were granted, with the banks bearing the cost of exchange rate fluctuations.

The Croatian central bank estimates the move will incur costs of 8.5 billion kuna ($1.26 bln) on Croatian banks, which is equivalent to their combined profits over three years.

Banks, which have until mid-November to convert the principals into euros and deliver new repayment plans for loan holders, threatened legal action as soon as the bill was passed.

Croatia’s Social Democrat-led coalition government faces parliamentary elections on Nov. 8 and is trailing the conservative opposition slightly in the polls. Many analysts saw the bill as a way to attract voters.

Finance Minister Boris Lalovac said last month he was confident that the issue could be resolved without going to court, but also said the finance ministry was preparing a tax on banks’ assets in case banks’ legal actions succeed and impose costs on the state budget.

Croatian banks, 90 percent of which are foreign owned, said last month that the government’s decision was unjust and that it acted retroactively and did not fairly share the costs of the conversion. Banks have favoured helping people unable to repay their loans but not people who can afford to.

Some banks have said they are gearing up to file a complaint to an international investment arbitration panel in Washington.