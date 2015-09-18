Croatia's law on franc loans may pose risk to stability - ECB

FRANKFURT, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Croatia’s law converting loans denominated in Swiss francs into euros may reduce the country’s international reserves, posing a risk to its economic stability, the European Central Bank said on Friday.

“The conversion of the loans as envisaged by the draft law may result in a decline in the international reserves of the Republic of Croatia, which may in turn have undesired consequences on the country’s macroeconomic stability,” the ECB said in a legal opinion.

Croatia’s parliament approved the law earlier on Friday, a move expected to impose costs of up to 8 billion kuna ($1.20 billion) on local banks.

To read more about the ECB’s legal opinion, please click:

here (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; editing by John O'Donnell)