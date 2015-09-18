FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Croatia's law on franc loans may pose risk to stability - ECB
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 18, 2015 / 1:27 PM / 2 years ago

Croatia's law on franc loans may pose risk to stability - ECB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Croatia’s law converting loans denominated in Swiss francs into euros may reduce the country’s international reserves, posing a risk to its economic stability, the European Central Bank said on Friday.

“The conversion of the loans as envisaged by the draft law may result in a decline in the international reserves of the Republic of Croatia, which may in turn have undesired consequences on the country’s macroeconomic stability,” the ECB said in a legal opinion.

Croatia’s parliament approved the law earlier on Friday, a move expected to impose costs of up to 8 billion kuna ($1.20 billion) on local banks.

To read more about the ECB’s legal opinion, please click:

here (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; editing by John O'Donnell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.