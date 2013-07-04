Croatia court orders banks to replace Swiss franc loans

ZAGREB, July 4 (Reuters) - A Croatian court ordered eight commercial banks on Thursday to recalculate loans indexed in Swiss francs in the national kuna currency at a fixed interest rate, saying they had overcharged loan users.

The banks concerned were not available for immediate comment but are expected to appeal the verdict. The central bank, which regulates and monitors the banking system, declined to comment.

Local media called the ruling at the Zagreb commercial court a victory for consumers in the country, which joined the European Union on Monday.

The lawsuit was filed by Potrosac, a consumer protection group, on behalf of 100,000 citizens who had in the past decade taken loans pegged to the franc, three-quarters of them housing loans.

Judge Radovan Dobronic said the banks had violated the interest of their clients by ”changing the interest rates in an untransparent manner.

“This was against the law on consumer protection...Such behaviour of banks is forbidden in the future,” Dobronic said, adding the banks had failed to provide all details so that loan seekers could make an informed decision.

The lenders include Zagrebacka Banka and Privredna Banka, units of Italy’s Unicredit and Intesa Sanpaolo, respectively, Austrian Erste, Raiffeisen and Hypo Bank, Hungary’s OTP, Splitska Banka, a unit of Societe Generale, and Sberbanka.

The loans had been offered at a variable interest rate, at a time when the franc was relatively weak. But the Swiss currency rose sharply in value after the global financial crisis started in 2008, which hiked the monthly installments for clients.

On top of that, the banks also raised the interest rates, citing higher costs of capital and interest rates on money markets. As a result, monthly installments rose on average by around 50 percent.

If the ruling is confirmed, the banks will have to recalculate the pricipal for each loan in the kuna and offer it to the client with a fixed interest rate.

It remained unclear what the interest rate would be and what could be the costs for the banks, as each individual client can seek to resolve their case with the bank.

The majority of loans in Croatia are now indexed to the euro while those denominated in francs are no longer offered. (Reporting by Zoran Radosavljevic. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)