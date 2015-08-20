FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Croatia to auction 850 mln HRK, 10 mln EUR in T-bills
August 20, 2015 / 1:01 PM / 2 years ago

Croatia to auction 850 mln HRK, 10 mln EUR in T-bills

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZAGREB, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Croatia will offer treasury bills worth 850 million kuna ($125.93 million) and 10 million euros ($11.16 million) at two separate auctions next week, the Finance Ministry said on Thursday.

On Aug. 25, the ministry will offer 50 million kuna in three-month bills, 100 million kuna in six-month bills and 700 million kuna in the longest maturity, one-year bills.

It will also offer five million euros each in three-month and one-year euro-denominated bills.

This will be the first treasury bills auction since the end of June.

Demand for the local treasury bills has been strong this year, despite low yields, because of a shortage of other safe and attractive investment instruments in the newest European Union member.

The benchmark overnight rate on the local money market was quoted at 0.91 percent on Thursday and the one-year rate at 1.76 percent. New daily rates are quoted at 0900 GMT. ($1 = 6.7497 kuna) ($1 = 0.8961 euros) (Reporting by Igor Ilic, editing by Larry King)

