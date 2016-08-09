FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Croatia taps strong bank buying in euro bill auction
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 9, 2016 / 11:11 AM / a year ago

Croatia taps strong bank buying in euro bill auction

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZAGREB, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Croatia saw strong bank demand at
a euro-denominated treasury bill auction on Tuesday, selling 1.5
billion euros ($1.7 billion) of 15-month paper, against a one
billion euro target.
    Demand in Croatia's first auction since June 28 amounted to
1.65 billion euros and the majority of the bills were taken up
by banks, while non-banking investors bought 17.5 percent of the
total, the finance ministry said.
    Some 1.225 billion euros worth of 18-month bills, yielding
1.95 percent, mature later this week.
    The ministry usually sells three-month, six month and
one-year bills denominated both in the national kuna currency
and euros. This time it opted for 15-month bills to roll over
the maturing 18-month paper.
    Below are the auction details:
    
               Auction date                    Previous auction
                 09/08/16                           28/06/16
 
             15-month maturity                  1-year maturity 
  
 Yield             0.70                              0.94
 Assigned price   99.135                            99.075
 Offered         1.0 bln euros                       300 mln HRK
 Total bids      1.65 bln                          622 mln 
 Assigned        1.5 bln                           562 mln


($1 = 0.9023 euros)

 (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.