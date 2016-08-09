Croatia taps strong bank buying in euro bill auction

ZAGREB, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Croatia saw strong bank demand at a euro-denominated treasury bill auction on Tuesday, selling 1.5 billion euros ($1.7 billion) of 15-month paper, against a one billion euro target. Demand in Croatia's first auction since June 28 amounted to 1.65 billion euros and the majority of the bills were taken up by banks, while non-banking investors bought 17.5 percent of the total, the finance ministry said. Some 1.225 billion euros worth of 18-month bills, yielding 1.95 percent, mature later this week. The ministry usually sells three-month, six month and one-year bills denominated both in the national kuna currency and euros. This time it opted for 15-month bills to roll over the maturing 18-month paper. Below are the auction details: Auction date Previous auction 09/08/16 28/06/16 15-month maturity 1-year maturity Yield 0.70 0.94 Assigned price 99.135 99.075 Offered 1.0 bln euros 300 mln HRK Total bids 1.65 bln 622 mln Assigned 1.5 bln 562 mln ($1 = 0.9023 euros) (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Alexander Smith)