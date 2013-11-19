FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CROATIA OFFERS DOLLAR BOND DUE JANUARY 2024 AT 6.5%-6.625%
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 19, 2013 / 7:26 AM / 4 years ago

CROATIA OFFERS DOLLAR BOND DUE JANUARY 2024 AT 6.5%-6.625%

Christopher Langner, Davide Scigliuzzo

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 19 (IFR) - The Republic of Croatia has announced price guidance in the area of 6.500%-6.625% for its new 10-year bonds due January 2024. The transaction is being sold in a Regulation S rule 144 A format, meaning they are denominated in US dollars and only institutional investors are allowed to buy it.

The bonds are expected to be rated Ba1/BB+/BB+, in line with the sovereign’s ratings from Moody‘s, S&P and Fitch, respectively. The bonds will be issued under English Law and will be listed in Luxembourg.

The transaction is expected to be completed today through leads Deutsche Bank, Barclays, BNP Paribas and JP Morgan. (Reporting By Christopher Langner and Davide Scigliuzzo)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.