UPDATE 1-Croatia prices USD1.5bn 10-year bond
March 26, 2013 / 6:31 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Croatia prices USD1.5bn 10-year bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds pricing details)

By Davide Scigliuzzo

LONDON, March 26 (IFR) - The Republic of Croatia, rated Ba1/BB/BBB-, has priced a USD1.5bn 10-year bond at a final yield of 5.625%, according to one of the lead managers.

The notes, which carry a coupon of 5.5%, priced at 99.054, a reoffer spread of 317.2bp over US Treasuries.

The sovereign had released revised price guidance of 5.625%-5.75% for the 144A/Reg S transaction, tight to initial price thoughts of 5.875% area.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan are the leads.

Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy

