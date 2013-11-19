FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Croatia sets yield guidance on 10-year US dollar bond
November 19, 2013 / 11:02 AM / 4 years ago

Croatia sets yield guidance on 10-year US dollar bond

Davide Scigliuzzo

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 19 (IFR) - The Republic of Croatia has set yield guidance of 6.375% area on its upcoming issue of a new long 10-year US dollar-denominated bond due January 2024, according to one of the lead managers.

The sovereign, rated Ba1/BB+/BB+, opened books on the trade early on Tuesday, with initial price thoughts in the 6.500%-6.625% range.

Books on the issue have reached over USD5.5bn and will go subject at 11:00 GMT for European and Asian accounts.

The transaction is being sold in a Regulation S/Rule 144 A format, meaning they are denominated in US dollars and only institutional investors are allowed to buy it.

The transaction is expected to be completed today through leads Deutsche Bank, Barclays, BNP Paribas and JP Morgan. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Anil Mayre)

