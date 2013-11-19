Croatia launches USD1.75bn long 10-year bond at 6.20% yield

LONDON, Nov 19 (IFR) - The Republic of Croatia has launched a USD1.75bn long 10-year bond at a final yield of 6.20%, as orders for the issue swelled past USD8.5bn, according to market sources.

Final terms on the issue came tight to yield guidance of 6.375% area and initial price thoughts of 6.50%-6.625% released earlier in the day.

The notes, issued under the 144A/Reg S format, will mature on January 26, 2024.

Deutsche Bank, Barclays, BNP Paribas and JP Morgan are the lead managers on the transaction. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Philip Wright)