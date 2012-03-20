FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Croatia preps international benchmark bond -lead
March 20, 2012 / 9:31 AM / in 6 years

Croatia preps international benchmark bond -lead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 20 (IFR) - The Republic of Croatia, rated Baa3/BBB-/BBB-, has mandated Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, and JP Morgan for a new international benchmark bond, an official at one of the banks managing the deal said.

The bond is expected to come in the second-quarter of the year, subject to market conditions. Croatia, which is set to join the European Union in July 2013, has previously said it plans to tap the dollar market in April with an issue worth around USD1.5bn. (Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets, editing by Josie Cox)

