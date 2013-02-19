FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Croatia hires for international bond - sources
#Credit Markets
February 19, 2013 / 10:27 AM / in 5 years

Croatia hires for international bond - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 19 (IFR) - The Republic of Croatia has hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan for an international bond issue, sources away from the deal told IFR.

The deal is likely to come to market in March, the same sources said.

The banks declined to comment.

Moody’s has recently cut Croatia’s sovereign rating to Ba1 from Baa3 due to the absence of an economic recovery in the country and insufficient fiscal consolidation. Its actions follow rival agency Standard & Poor‘s, which in December downgraded the sovereign to BB+ from BBB-.

Fitch affirmed in November its BBB- rating on the sovereign. (Reporting By Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
