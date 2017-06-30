ZAGREB, June 30 Croatia is considering issuing a 15-year domestic bond indexed to the euro in early July, a source at one of the arrangers said on Friday.

"The bond would be denominated in the national kuna currency, but indexed to the euro exchange rate... The information about when the books would be opened may be provided as early as next week," the arranger said.

The arrangers would include four major local banks, .

Market expectations are for the bond to target insurance groups and pension funds and be worth between 300 and 500 million euros ($570.30 million).

This year Croatia has already refinanced a local bond in February and an international issue in March

It also has to refinance a local bond worth 4.0 billion kuna ($616.30 million) that matures in November. ($1 = 6.4903 kuna) ($1 = 0.8767 euros) (Reporting by Igor Ilic Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)