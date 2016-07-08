FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Croatia's Zagreb Holding invites investors to buy 7-yr bond next week
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S.
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
'Gates of Hell': Iraqi struggles through fighting near Tal Afar
Iraq
'Gates of Hell': Iraqi struggles through fighting near Tal Afar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 8, 2016 / 4:36 PM / a year ago

Croatia's Zagreb Holding invites investors to buy 7-yr bond next week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZAGREB, July 8 (Reuters) - The Croatian capital's public
utilities firm Zagrebacki Holding invited investors on Friday to
subscribe for a first tranche of a seven-year bond worth up to
1.8 billion kuna ($265.74 million).
    "Zagreb Holding plans to issue a bond, maturing in 2023,
whose overall value would be up to 2.3 billion kuna. The first
tranche would amount up to 1.8 billion kuna," the company said
in a statement.
    Investors will be able to subscribe for the first tranche
from July 11 at 0700 GMT to July 13 at 1400 GMT. The minimal
amount for each individual payment is set at 200,000 kuna.
    A tentative yield to maturity is set at around 4.5 percent. 
   
    Zagreb Holding said earlier it intended to refinance an
existing 10-year paper worth 300 million euros that matures next
year. It also said it would take no obligation to issue further
tranches of the new bond.
    The arrangers are the biggest local banks, Zagrebacka Banka,
owned by Italy's UniCredit, and Privredna Banka
Zagreb, owned by Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo.
    
    
    
    
    
    

($1 = 6.7735 kuna)

 (Reporting by Igor Ilic)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.