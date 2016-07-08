Croatia's Zagreb Holding invites investors to buy 7-yr bond next week

ZAGREB, July 8 (Reuters) - The Croatian capital's public utilities firm Zagrebacki Holding invited investors on Friday to subscribe for a first tranche of a seven-year bond worth up to 1.8 billion kuna ($265.74 million). "Zagreb Holding plans to issue a bond, maturing in 2023, whose overall value would be up to 2.3 billion kuna. The first tranche would amount up to 1.8 billion kuna," the company said in a statement. Investors will be able to subscribe for the first tranche from July 11 at 0700 GMT to July 13 at 1400 GMT. The minimal amount for each individual payment is set at 200,000 kuna. A tentative yield to maturity is set at around 4.5 percent. Zagreb Holding said earlier it intended to refinance an existing 10-year paper worth 300 million euros that matures next year. It also said it would take no obligation to issue further tranches of the new bond. The arrangers are the biggest local banks, Zagrebacka Banka, owned by Italy's UniCredit, and Privredna Banka Zagreb, owned by Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo. ($1 = 6.7735 kuna) (Reporting by Igor Ilic)