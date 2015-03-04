Croatia tightens price guidance on 10-year bond to 270bp area

LONDON, March 4 (IFR) - The Republic of Croatia has tightened price guidance on a 10-year euro-denominated benchmark sized bond to mid-swaps plus 270bp area, according to a lead.

This is tighter than initial price thoughts of mid-swaps plus 287.5bp area at which Croatia began marketing the deal earlier today.

Demand for the trade has reached around 5bn, the lead added.

Barclays, Erste Bank, JP Morgan and UniCredit are running the Reg S trade. It is expected to be today’s business.

Croatia is rated Ba1 by Moody‘s, BB by Standard & Poor’s and BB by Fitch. (Reporting By Michael Turner, Editing by Helene Durand)