Croatia sets final price guidance at MS+260bp area on 1.5bn 10-year bond
March 4, 2015 / 12:15 PM / 3 years ago

Croatia sets final price guidance at MS+260bp area on 1.5bn 10-year bond

Michael Turner

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 4 (IFR) - The Republic of Croatia has set final price guidance at mid-swaps plus 260bp area, plus or minus 5bp, on a 1.5bn 10-year bond, according to a lead.

The bond will price within that range.

This compares to price guidance of mid-swaps plus 270bp area and initial price thoughts of 287.5bp area over mid-swaps, released earlier today.

Demand for the bond has reached 6.5bn.

Barclays, Erste Bank, JP Morgan and UniCredit are running the Reg S trade. It is expected to be today’s business.

Croatia is rated Ba1 by Moody‘s, BB by Standard & Poor’s and BB by Fitch. (Reporting By Michael Turner, editing by Anil Mayre)

