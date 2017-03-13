FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Croatia revises pricing for 10-year benchmark euro bond
March 13, 2017 / 2:13 PM / 5 months ago

Croatia revises pricing for 10-year benchmark euro bond

Robert Hogg

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 13 (IFR) - The Republic of Croatia has revised pricing for a 10-year euro benchmark bond to 230bp-235bp over mid-swaps, according to a lead. The deal will price in range.

Initial price thoughts were 260bp area over, and guidance was set at plus 240bp area (+/-5bp).

Order books were in excess of €2.75bn, according to a previous update.

The Reg S deal is today's business via Citigroup, HSBC, Morgan Stanley and UniCredit.

Croatia is rated Ba2/BB/BB. (Reporting by Robert Hogg; editing by Sudip Roy)

