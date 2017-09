LONDON, May 7 (IFR) - Croatia, rated Ba1 by Moody‘s, BB by Standard & Poor’s and BB+ by Fitch, has hired Banca IMI, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan and Societe Generale for a benchmark-sized euro-denominated bond, according to market sources.

Croatia was last in the international debt market in November 2013, when it sold a US$1.75bn 2024 note.

The banks declined to comment. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; Editing by Helene Durand)