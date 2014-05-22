FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Croatia revises price guidance on eight-year bond
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 22, 2014 / 9:57 AM / 3 years ago

Croatia revises price guidance on eight-year bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 22 (IFR) - The Republic of Croatia, rated Ba1/BB/BB+, has revised price guidance to 275bp area over mid-swaps (+/-5bp) for a new eight-year benchmark-sized euro bond, according to a lead.

The sovereign began marketing the transaction at 285bp area over mid-swaps earlier on Thursday. Demand hit over 2bn just over an hour after books opened.

The Reg S only issue, which matures on May 30, 2022, is expected to launch and price later today.

Banca IMI, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan and SG CIB are the lead managers. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, Editing by Helene Durand)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.