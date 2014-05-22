Croatia revises price guidance on eight-year bond

LONDON, May 22 (IFR) - The Republic of Croatia, rated Ba1/BB/BB+, has revised price guidance to 275bp area over mid-swaps (+/-5bp) for a new eight-year benchmark-sized euro bond, according to a lead.

The sovereign began marketing the transaction at 285bp area over mid-swaps earlier on Thursday. Demand hit over 2bn just over an hour after books opened.

The Reg S only issue, which matures on May 30, 2022, is expected to launch and price later today.

Banca IMI, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan and SG CIB are the lead managers. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, Editing by Helene Durand)