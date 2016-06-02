Croatia postpones Eurobond citing "domestic political uncertainties"

LONDON, June 2 (IFR) - Croatia is postponing a euro-denominated Eurobond new issue after meeting with investors in London and Germany, with the ministry of finance citing "domestic political uncertainties" as the reason, on its website.

The sovereign began meeting investors from May 30, with Citigroup, HSBC, Morgan Stanley and UniCredit arranging the marketing roadshow.

But political turmoil in the country has to led any deal being put off, for now.

"The investors' reaction was very positive but the decision was made to continue to monitor the trends in international financial markets with the intent to issue the only Eurobond planned for this year after the current domestic political uncertainties are settled," the ministry of finance said.

The future of Croatia's centre-right government fell into doubt at the end of May after the junior coalition partner said it would support the removal of the deputy prime minister in a confidence vote to be held by June 18.

The motion for a no-confidence vote was rejected by a majority of government ministers, but the exercise highlighted the deep schisms among Croatia's political elite.

Croatia is rated Ba2/BB/BB. (Reporting by Michael Turner; editing by Alex Chambers)