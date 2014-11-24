FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Zagreb bourse joins Vienna-based data exchange
#Credit Markets
November 24, 2014 / 10:16 AM / 3 years ago

Zagreb bourse joins Vienna-based data exchange

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZAGREB, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Stock exchanges in Zagreb and Vienna will start exchanging data including share prices from next year, the Zagreb bourse said on Monday, hoping to raise its profile and attract foreign investors.

The Vienna bourse already has data exchange agreements with bourses in Budapest, Ljubljana and Prague, as well as with those in several non-European Union countries, including Serbia, Macedonia, Montenegro and Bosnia.

“This cooperation is in line with our long-term goals, which are promotion of visibility and facilitation of access for foreign investors,” Zagreb bourse director Ivana Gazic said in a statement.

“We hope it will have a positive impact on liquidity, one of our biggest challenges,” she added.

The tiny Zagreb bourse is the only exchange in Croatia, which joined the EU last year. Its total turnover in the third quarter, including stocks and bonds, was 951 million kuna ($154 million), slightly below the previous quarter.

1 US dollar = 6.1827 Croatian kuna Reporting by Zoran Radosavljevic; Editing by Mark Potter

