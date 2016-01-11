FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EBRD acquires stake in Zagreb stock exchange
Sections
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
Harvey Aftermath
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 11, 2016 / 12:12 PM / 2 years ago

EBRD acquires stake in Zagreb stock exchange

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZAGREB, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has acquired a 5.2 percent stake in the Zagreb Stock Exchange (ZSE) through a capital increase as part of its efforts to promote growth in the Balkan region.

The Croatian market is seeking to expand after it completed the acquisition of the Ljubljana Stock Exchange (LJSE) in neighbouring European Union member Slovenia.

“In support of the integration of the Zagreb and Ljubljana bourses, the EBRD will enhance the value of both exchanges by improving corporate governance standards.... and by driving improvements in the regulatory framework and the listing requirements,” the EBRD said in a statement.

Fostering local capital markets is part of the EBRD’s efforts to strengthen sustainable growth in the region, it said. Most recently the EBRD contributed to a project linking platforms of the Bulgarian, Macedonian and Croatian bourses.

The EBRD was set up in 1991 to help countries in eastern and central Europe to move towards becoming market economies. (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Keith Weir)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.