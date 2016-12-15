FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Croatian lawmakers approve 2017 budget, deficit set at 1.6 pct/GDP
December 15, 2016 / 3:43 PM / 8 months ago

Croatian lawmakers approve 2017 budget, deficit set at 1.6 pct/GDP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZAGREB, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The Croatian parliament approved on Thursday the budget for next year with a deficit target set at 1.6 percent of gross domestic product, a touch lower from the 1.7 percent expected this year.

In a vote, 86 out of 151 parliamentary deputies supported the budget. The opposition, all of whom's amendments to the budget were rejected, said the government's revenue plan and growth target were overly optimistic, while spending was set too high.

The budget envisages revenues of 121.6 billion kuna ($16.83 billion), up from 116.4 planned this year, and expenditures worth 128.4 billion kuna, or 6.7 billion kuna more than in 2016. The budget plans are based on a growth projection of 3.2 percent, up from 2.7 percent expected this year. (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

