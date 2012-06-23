UPDATE 1-Eight Czechs killed in bus crash in Croatia

(Updates death toll)

ZAGREB, June 23 (Reuters) - Eight Czech citizens were killed and 43 injured on Saturday when the bus they were travelling in crashed into the safety fence and overturned on a motorway in central Croatia, police said.

The bus overturned on the motorway near the Krpani tunnel, at around 4:30 a.m., a police spokeswoman said.

The motorway is Croatia’s most vital route and links capital Zagreb with the southern Adriatic city of Split. National car association HAK said traffic was diverted to local roads until further notice. (Reporting by Zoran Radosavljevic; Editing by Alison Williams)