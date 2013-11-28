FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Croatia's c.bank cuts reserve rate to 12 from 13.5 pct to spur lending
#Credit Markets
November 28, 2013 / 12:16 PM / 4 years ago

Croatia's c.bank cuts reserve rate to 12 from 13.5 pct to spur lending

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZAGREB, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Croatia’s central bank on Thursday cut the mandatory reserve rate for banks to 12 percent from 13.5 percent in an effort to spur corporate lending and economic growth in the new European Union member.

Governor Boris Vujcic confirmed the rate cut to reporters after a central bank board meeting.

The money freed from the reserves, amounting to 3.9 billion Croatian kuna ($693 million), will come with conditions attached, meaning the banks will be able to use it exclusively for lending to local firms that put forward viable projects.

($1 = 5.6291 Croatian kunas)

Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Janet Lawrence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
