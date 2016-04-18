FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Banks' bids at Croatia weekly repo auction steady
April 18, 2016

Banks' bids at Croatia weekly repo auction steady

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZAGREB, April 18 (Reuters) - The Croatian central bank rolled over all the bids at its weekly reverse repo auction, with the interest rate steady, it said on Monday.

Liquidity demand from local banks remained unchanged at 80 million kuna ($12.07 million) for a third consecutive session and the interest rate remained steady at 0.5 percent.

The central bank runs weekly reverse repo auctions as a standing facility and four-year repo auctions, introduced in February. It plans to hold four this year to boost longer-term lending in the kuna as vast majority of loans are denominated in euros.

It is still not known when the central bank will hold the next four-year auction.

Croatia’s overnight interbank rate was quoted at 0.39 percent on Monday, or two bases points below a week ago. The new daily rates are available from 0900 GMT. ($1 = 6.6298 kuna) (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Jon Boyle)

