Bids at Croatia cenbank repo auction inch up

ZAGREB, May 2 (Reuters) - Bids at the Croatian central bank’s weekly reverse repo auction inched up with the interest rate unchanged, it said on Monday.

Bids rose to 90 million kuna ($13.75 million) from last week’s 80 million kuna at the steady rate of 0.5 percent.

The central bank runs weekly reverse repo auctions as a standing facility and four-year repo auctions, which were introduced in February. It plans to hold three more four-year repo auctions this year to boost longer-term lending in the kuna as the vast majority of loans are denominated in euros.

The overnight interbank rate was quoted at 0.38 percent on Friday, three percentage points lower than a week before. The new daily rates are available from 0900 GMT. ($1 = 6.5439 kuna) (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Alison Williams)