FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bids at Croatia cenbank repo auction inch up
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 2, 2016 / 8:51 AM / a year ago

Bids at Croatia cenbank repo auction inch up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZAGREB, May 2 (Reuters) - Bids at the Croatian central bank’s weekly reverse repo auction inched up with the interest rate unchanged, it said on Monday.

Bids rose to 90 million kuna ($13.75 million) from last week’s 80 million kuna at the steady rate of 0.5 percent.

The central bank runs weekly reverse repo auctions as a standing facility and four-year repo auctions, which were introduced in February. It plans to hold three more four-year repo auctions this year to boost longer-term lending in the kuna as the vast majority of loans are denominated in euros.

The overnight interbank rate was quoted at 0.38 percent on Friday, three percentage points lower than a week before. The new daily rates are available from 0900 GMT. ($1 = 6.5439 kuna) (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.