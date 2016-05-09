Demand at Croatia's weekly repo auction slightly up

ZAGREB, May 9 (Reuters) - Bids at the Croatian central bank’s weekly reverse repo auction slightly rose compared to last week while the interest rate stayed flat, the bank said on Monday.

The central bank accepted all bids worth 100 million kuna ($15.24 million), up from 90 million kuna a week ago. The interest rate stood at 0.5 percent.

The central bank runs weekly reverse repo auctions as a standing facility and earlier this year introduced four-year repo auctions that will be held roughly quarterly.

While the weekly repo auctions aim to secure short-term liquidity for local banks, the four-year repo auctions are aimed at boosting longer-term lending in the kuna as the vast majority of loans are denominated in euros.

The overnight interbank rate was quoted at 0.37 percent on Monday, while spot week rate stood at 0.45 percent. The new daily rates are available from 0900 GMT. ($1 = 6.5616 kuna) (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Tom Heneghan)