FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Demand at Croatia's weekly repo auction slightly up
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 9, 2016 / 9:47 AM / a year ago

Demand at Croatia's weekly repo auction slightly up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZAGREB, May 9 (Reuters) - Bids at the Croatian central bank’s weekly reverse repo auction slightly rose compared to last week while the interest rate stayed flat, the bank said on Monday.

The central bank accepted all bids worth 100 million kuna ($15.24 million), up from 90 million kuna a week ago. The interest rate stood at 0.5 percent.

The central bank runs weekly reverse repo auctions as a standing facility and earlier this year introduced four-year repo auctions that will be held roughly quarterly.

While the weekly repo auctions aim to secure short-term liquidity for local banks, the four-year repo auctions are aimed at boosting longer-term lending in the kuna as the vast majority of loans are denominated in euros.

The overnight interbank rate was quoted at 0.37 percent on Monday, while spot week rate stood at 0.45 percent. The new daily rates are available from 0900 GMT. ($1 = 6.5616 kuna) (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Tom Heneghan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.