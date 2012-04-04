FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Croatia central bank to cut mandatory rate to 13.5 pct
April 4, 2012 / 1:35 PM / 6 years ago

Croatia central bank to cut mandatory rate to 13.5 pct

ZAGREB, April 4 (Reuters) - Croatia’s central bank aims to cut the mandatory reserve rate for commercial banks to 13.5 percent from 15 percent, which will free more than 4 billion kuna ($711.82 million) of liquidity for loans to businesses, the bank said on Wednesday.

“On top of the 4 billion kuna released by the central bank, it was agreed that banks should provide another 4 billion from other sources,” it said in a statement issued after a meeting between top officials of the bank, commercial banks, the Finance Ministry and the state development bank HBOR.

The central bank’s board will discuss the proposal next week and the aim is to finance economic recovery, particularly export-oriented businesses, it said. ($1 = 5.6194 Croatian kunas) (Reporting by Zoran Radosavljevic)

