FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Croatia central bank sells 326.2 mln euros to prop up kuna
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 22, 2015 / 12:50 PM / 3 years ago

Croatia central bank sells 326.2 mln euros to prop up kuna

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZAGREB, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Croatia’s central bank said it had sold 326.2 million euros ($379.17 million) to commercial banks on Friday in its first intervention in the local foreign exchange market this year to counter pressure on the kuna currency.

The average rate at the auction amounted to 7.6977 kuna per euro, the central bank said. The kuna firmed a touch to 7.6980 against the euro from 7.7180 before the transaction.

Market participants said the kuna’s easing in recent days, which pushed it to an 11-year low, was largely prompted by nervousness around a surge in the Swiss franc and corporate demand for euros for foreign payments at the beginning of the year.

The government proposed this week to fix the Swiss franc rate for mortgage loans to 6.39 kuna per franc for one year to ease pressure on housing loans in the Swiss currency . The parliament will vote on the decision on Friday.

$1 = 0.8603 euros Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.