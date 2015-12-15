FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Croatia central bank lowers forex liquidity costs for banks
December 15, 2015 / 5:00 PM / 2 years ago

Croatia central bank lowers forex liquidity costs for banks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZAGREB, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The Croatian central bank said on Tuesday it would from next month loosen requirements on mandatory foreign currency reserves for local banks to reduce their costs.

The banks will still have to set aside mandatory reserves, but from Jan. 13 will no longer have to transfer foreign currency reserves to the central bank. Those funds will be left at the banks’ disposal.

“The banks will be able to manage more flexibly 3.8 billion kuna ($544 million) worth of foreign currency mandatory reserves, or 493.7 million euros and 4.7 million U.S. dollars which is their total amount,” the central bank said in a statement.

Local banks, most of which are foreign-owned, often cite regulatory costs as one of the reasons for relatively high interest rates on local loans.

The overall mandatory reserves requirement rate is 12 percent of overall reserves.

Croatia’s banking sector is more than 90 percent-owned by parent banks in the European Union, mainly Italy, Austria, France and Hungary. ($1 = 6.9893 kuna) (Reporting by Igor Ilic, editing by Estelle Shirbon)

