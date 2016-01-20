FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bids lower at Croatia repo auction amid good liqudity
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 20, 2016 / 11:21 AM / 2 years ago

Bids lower at Croatia repo auction amid good liqudity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZAGREB, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Croatia’s central bank said on Wednesday it had accepted all 173 million kuna ($24.65 million) worth of bids at its weekly reverse repo auction, which left the interest rate unchanged at 0.5 percent.

Liquidity is now high, with a daily surplus reaching 9.9 billion kuna, and the bids were in line with market expectations. They fell from week when they had amounted to 233 million kuna.

The central bank plans to introduce longer-term repo auctions this year to encourage local banks to extend more long-term kuna loans.

Croatia’s overnight interbank rate was quoted at 0.61 percent on Wednesday. ($1 = 7.0171 kuna) (Reporting by Igor Ilic, editing by Larry King)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.