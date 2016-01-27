Bids subside at Croatia weekly repo auction

ZAGREB, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Croatia’s central bank said on Wednesday it had accepted all 130.5 million kuna ($18.49 million) worth of bids at its weekly reverse repo auction, with the interest rate remaining flat at 0.5 percent.

In line with market expectations, bids fell from last week’s 173 million kuna amid very good liquidity and a daily surplus surpassing 10 billion kuna.

Despite good liquidity the central bank plans to introduce longer-term repo auctions from late February to encourage local banks to extend more long-term kuna loans.

In an interview with Reuters last week, governor Boris Vujcic said the bank planned up to four such repo auctions this year..

The weekly reverse repo auctions would remain as a standing facility.

Croatia’s overnight interbank rate was quoted at 0.59 percent on Tuesday. The new daily rates are available from 1000 GMT. ($1 = 7.0569 kuna) (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Alison Williams)