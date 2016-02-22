Demand rise at Croatia's cenbank weekly repo auction

ZAGREB, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Croatia’s central bank has accepted all 151 million kuna ($21.84 million) worth of bids at its weekly reverse repo auction, with the interest rate steady in recent weeks at 0.5 percent.

The bids were somewhat higher than last week’s 116 million kuna although short-term liquidity remains high, at around 10 billion kuna.

Last week the central bank also introduced the four-year repo operation to encourage the local banks to extend more longer-term loans denominated in the national kuna currency as opposed to loans in euros which strongly prevail on the local market.

Croatia’s overnight interbank rate was quoted at 0.47 percent on Monday, four basis points lower than a week ago. The new daily rates are available from 1000 GMT. ($1 = 6.9142 kuna) (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Angus MacSwan)