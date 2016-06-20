FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bids at Croatia's weekly repo auction inch down
#Financials
June 20, 2016 / 8:56 AM / a year ago

Bids at Croatia's weekly repo auction inch down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZAGREB, June 20 (Reuters) - Demand among Croatian banks at a
weekly reverse repo auction  fell slightly on Monday with the
interest rate steady at 0.5 percent, the central bank said.
    It accepted all bids, worth 90 million kuna ($13.58
million), down from 100 million kuna a week ago.
    The weekly auctions are held as a standing facility for
providing short-term liquidity. This year the central bank also
introduced four-year repo auctions, roughly on a quarterly
basis, whose goal is to boost longer-term kuna lending.
    The central bank wants to motivate commercial banks to offer
more loans in the national currency, hampered by the fact that
some 80 percent of Croatian deposits are denominated in euros.
    The overnight interbank rate was quoted at
0.37percent on Friday and the one-week spot rate at 0.46
percent.
    The rates are updated daily at 0900 GMT. 

($1 = 6.6282 kuna)

 (Reporting by Igor Ilic Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
