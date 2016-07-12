FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Croatia cenbank four-year repo auction attracts increased demand
July 12, 2016 / 9:26 AM / a year ago

Croatia cenbank four-year repo auction attracts increased demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELGRADE, July 12 (Reuters) - The Croatian central bank said
on Tuesday it had accepted all bids, worth 234.40 million kuna 
($34.85 million), at its third four-year repo auction of 2016,
where it had set a fixed rate of 1.4 percent.
    At its last auction, on May 24, the central bank accepted
all bids worth 146.5 million kuna..
    The central bank plans to hold four four-year repo
operations this year. The goal of the four-year auctions is to
increase longer-term borrowing in the national currency.
    Around 80 percent of deposits and loans in the newest
European Union member are denominated in euros and the central
bank hopes the measure could help reduce the currency risk among
local borrowers.     
($1 = 6.7260 kuna)

 (Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
