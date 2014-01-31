FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Croatia central bank sells 240 mln euros to prop up kuna
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 31, 2014 / 10:52 AM / 4 years ago

Croatia central bank sells 240 mln euros to prop up kuna

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZAGREB, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Croatia’s central bank sold 240.2 million euros ($326 million) to commercial banks on Friday in its first foray on to the local foreign exchange market this year to counter pressure on the kuna currency.

The average rate at the auction amounted to 7.6448 kuna per euro, the central bank said. The kuna firmed slightly to 7.64/7.65 against the euro from 7.66/67 before the transaction.

Last year the central bank intervened only once to ease depreciation pressure on the kuna, which it keeps in a managed float regime allowing just mild fluctuations.

$1 = 0.7373 euros Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.