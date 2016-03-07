Bids rise at Croatia's weekly repo auction, rate flat

ZAGREB, March 7 (Reuters) - Croatia’s central bank has accepted all bids worth 146 million kuna ($21.1 million) at its weekly reverse repo auction, with the interest rate steady at 0.5 percent.

The amount of bids was somewhat higher than last week’s 106 million kuna although the liquidity surplus in the banking system remains high at around 9.5 billion kuna.

The central bank holds weekly reverse repo auctions as a standing facility while four-year repo auctions, introduced last month to boost longer-term crediting in the national currency, are planned four times a year.

Croatia’s overnight interbank rate was quoted at 0.45 percent on Monday, two basis points lower than a week ago. The new daily rates are available from 1000 GMT. ($1 = 6.9140 kuna) (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Dominic Evans)