Bids rise at Croatia's weekly repo auction

ZAGREB, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Croatia's banks increased demand at the central bank's reverse weekly repo auction on Monday, with the interest rate unchanged at 0.3 percent, the central bank said. The bank said it had accepted all bids, worth 180 million kuna ($25.02 million), up from 120 million kuna recorded last week. According to the market participants, the kuna liquidity remains good as it was additionally boosted last week by the central bank's intervention on the foreign exchange market. The overnight interbank rate was quoted at 0.53 percent on Friday and the one-week spot rate at 0.58 percent. The rates are updated daily at 1000 GMT. Here are the details of Monday's auction: Auction date Previous action 19/12/16 12/12/16 Yield 0.3 pct 0.3 pct Bids 180 mln HRK 120 mln Assigned 180 mln 120 mln ($1 = 7.1934 kuna) (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Angus MacSwan)