FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Bids rise at Croatia's weekly repo auction
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 19, 2016 / 9:34 AM / 8 months ago

Bids rise at Croatia's weekly repo auction

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZAGREB, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Croatia's banks increased demand
at the central bank's reverse weekly repo auction on Monday,
with the interest rate unchanged at 0.3 percent, the central
bank said.
    The bank said it had accepted all bids, worth 180 million 
kuna ($25.02 million), up from 120 million kuna recorded last
week.
    According to the market participants, the kuna liquidity
remains good as it was additionally boosted last week by the
central bank's intervention on the foreign exchange market.
 
    The overnight interbank rate was quoted at 0.53 
percent on Friday and the one-week spot rate at 0.58
percent. The rates are updated daily at 1000 GMT.
    Here are the details of Monday's auction:
    
              Auction date                      Previous action
                19/12/16                           12/12/16
    
 Yield          0.3 pct                             0.3 pct
 Bids           180 mln HRK                        120 mln  
 Assigned       180 mln                            120 mln 


($1 = 7.1934 kuna)

 (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.