7 months ago
Croatia's repo auction flat amid smooth liquidity
The toll of Tasers
The toll of Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
January 16, 2017 / 9:58 AM / 7 months ago

Croatia's repo auction flat amid smooth liquidity

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZAGREB, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Croatia's central bank said on
Monday it had accepted the same amount of bids at its reverse
weekly repo auction for the fourth week in a row, as good
liquidity persists.
    The bank said it had accepted all bids, worth 110 million
kuna ($15.46 million), at an unchanged interest rate of 0.3
percent. According to the market participants, the liquidity
surplus on the local market currently amounts to close to 18
billion kuna.
    The overnight interbank rate was quoted at 0.39 
percent on Friday and the one-week spot rate at 0.45
percent. The rates are updated daily at 1000 GMT. 
    Here are the details of Monday's auction:
    
              Auction date                      Previous action
                16/01/17                           09/01/17
    
 Yield          0.3 pct                             0.3 pct
 Bids           110 mln HRK                        110 mln  
 Assigned       110 mln                            110 mln 



($1 = 7.1139 kuna)

 (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

