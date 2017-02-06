ZAGREB, Feb 6 Croatia's central bank said on Monday it had accepted 110 million kuna ($15.85 million) of bids at its reverse weekly repo auction, at an unchanged interest rate of 0.3 percent. Demand fell slightly from last week's 140 million kuna, amid good liquidity. The overnight interbank rate was quoted at 0.39 percent on Monday and the one-week spot rate at 0.43 percent. The rates are updated daily at 1000 GMT. Here are the details of Monday's auction: Auction date Previous action 06/02/17 30/01/17 Yield 0.3 pct 0.3 pct Bids 110 mln HRK 140 mln HRK Assigned 110 mln 140 mln ($1 = 6.9404 kuna) (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Alexander Smith)