Croatia's cenbank accepts all bids at repo auction
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 14, 2015 / 9:22 AM / 2 years ago

Croatia's cenbank accepts all bids at repo auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZAGREB, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The Croatian central bank said on Wednesday it had accepted all bids, worth 571.5 million kuna ($85.44 million), at its weekly reverse repo auction, with a rate flat at 0.8 percent.

The demand by the local banks was slightly higher than last week when it amounted to 535 million kuna.

The central bank reintroduced reverse repo auctions last month, after six years, in an effort to ease pressures on local interest rates and boost kuna liquidity. The interest rates went up at the end of last month due to a law forcing the local banks to convert the Swiss franc loans into euros.

Croatia’s overnight interbank rate was quoted at 1.02 percent on Wednesday, 5 basis points lower than a week ago. ($1 = 6.6892 kuna) (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
