FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Croatian banks' demand for kuna liquidity falls
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Mexico
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 21, 2015 / 9:22 AM / 2 years ago

Croatian banks' demand for kuna liquidity falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZAGREB, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Croatia’s central bank said on Wednesday it had accepted all bids, worth 439.4 million kuna ($65.48 million) at an unchanged rate of 0.8 percent, the smallest amount since it reintroduced the weekly reverse repo auctions last month.

Bids at last week’s auction amounted to 571.5 million kuna.

The central bank brought the auctions back after six years to try to ease pressures on interest rates and boost kuna liquidity. Rates are under pressure as Croatian banks are being forced to convert the Swiss franc loans into euros.

The central bank cut its Lombard and discount rates on Tuesday to try to keep interest rates and the kuna exchange rate stable against the euro.

Croatia’s overnight interbank rate was quoted at 1.01 percent on Wednesday, a basis point lower than a week ago. ($1 = 6.7101 kuna) (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Louise Ireland)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.