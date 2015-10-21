Croatian banks' demand for kuna liquidity falls

ZAGREB, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Croatia’s central bank said on Wednesday it had accepted all bids, worth 439.4 million kuna ($65.48 million) at an unchanged rate of 0.8 percent, the smallest amount since it reintroduced the weekly reverse repo auctions last month.

Bids at last week’s auction amounted to 571.5 million kuna.

The central bank brought the auctions back after six years to try to ease pressures on interest rates and boost kuna liquidity. Rates are under pressure as Croatian banks are being forced to convert the Swiss franc loans into euros.

The central bank cut its Lombard and discount rates on Tuesday to try to keep interest rates and the kuna exchange rate stable against the euro.

Croatia’s overnight interbank rate was quoted at 1.01 percent on Wednesday, a basis point lower than a week ago. ($1 = 6.7101 kuna) (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Louise Ireland)