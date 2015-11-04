FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
November 4, 2015 / 10:22 AM / 2 years ago

Bids at Croatia's repo auction halve as liquidity improves

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZAGREB, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Bids at Croatia’s weekly repo auction halved on Wednesday to mere 158.1 million kuna ($22.80 million), the central bank said, as liquidity has significantly improved in recent weeks.

Croatia’s central bank said it had accepted all bids at a flat rate of 0.8 percent, unchanged for a sixth consecutive repo auction. Bids at last week’s auction amounted to 311.1 million kuna.

Current daily liquidity surplus in the banking system amounts to 6.6 billion kuna, Hypo Group Alpe Adria said in a daily report.

The central bank revived repo auctions in September, after a six-year break, to ease pressures on interest rates and boost kuna liquidity following the government’s decision to order the local banks to convert Swiss franc loans into euros.

At the first repo auction on Sept. 30, banks bid for 1.19 billion kuna.

Croatia’s overnight interbank rate was quoted at 0.84 percent on Wednesday, 12 basis points lower than a week ago. ($1 = 6.9345 kuna) (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Tom Heneghan)

