Moderate bids at Croatia's cenbank repo auction

ZAGREB, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Croatia’s central bank said on Wednesday it had accepted all 233 million kuna ($32.88 million) worth of bids at its weekly reverse repo auction, with the interest rate steady at 0.5 percent.

The bids were, amid good liquidity, just slightly higher from last week when they amounted to 218 million kuna.

The central bank plans to introduce longer-term repo auctions to encourage local banks extend more longer-term kuna loans. Details should be known later this month.

Croatia’s overnight interbank rate was quoted at 0.60 percent on Tuesday. The new daily rate details are available from 1000 GMT. ($1 = 7.0872 kuna) (Reporting by Igor Ilic)